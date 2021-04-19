Andhra govt hospitals equipped with 41,662 doses of Remdesivir

Andhra Pradesh currently has 41,662 doses of Remdesivir injections at central drug stores, said a health official.

Amaravati, April 19 (IANS) Amid the resurging Coronavirus pandemic, Andhra Pradesh health department on Monday took an inventory of its Remdesivir injections, hospital beds and other crucial items required to tackle the virus in government hospitals.

This injection is currently being black marketed at an exorbitant cost at many places.

Likewise, the state has 4 lakh home isolation kits, 13.3 lakh pairs of gloves, 23.7 lakh pairs of triple layered masks, 6.3 lakh N95 masks and 5.4 lakh VTMs.

Of the 155 government hospitals across the 13 districts, 1,510 ICU beds are currently available out of a total of 2,318. Right now, 808 ICU beds are occupied.

Similarly, 6,609 O2 general beds are available, out of 10,140, while 3,531 are currently being occupied.

Out of the 4,983 general beds, currently 3,199 are available while 1,784 are occupied.

