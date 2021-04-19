Andhra govt issues notice to suspended IPS officer for statement

"No member of service (All India Service) should bring or attempt to bring any political or outside influence to bear upon any superior authority to further his interests in respect of matter pertaining to his service under the government," said Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Sunday in the notice.

Amaravati, April 19 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government issued a notice to suspended IPS officer A.B. Venkateshwara Rao to submit a written statement in his defence and communicate if he wishes to be heard in person within 30 days for alleged misconduct.

He referred to Rao's statements after attending an inquiry before the commissioner of inquiries on April 4, in which he alleged that some fabricated documents were created against him and also made some belittling statements.

The suspended officer alleged that during the course of investigation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) threatened witnesses, submitted false information, created forged e-file, including implicating him with mala fide intentions.

"The above utterances to the media in regard to ongoing enquiry against the charged officer constitute an adverse criticism of the current action of the government in initiating disciplinary enquiry proceedings against him, which is pending in the Supreme Court," he noted.

Rao is facing a probe for alleged irregularities in the process of procuring aerostat and UAV equipment for the Andhra Police department under the scheme of modernization of police force.

In the event he does not respond to the notice, the chief secretary said action will be taken against Rao based on the material available on record on the ground that he has no explanation to offer.

