  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Andhra govt offices receive bomb threat call, turns out to be hoax

Andhra govt offices receive bomb threat call, turns out to be hoax

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 6th, 2021, 23:48:32hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Nidadavole police at the spot with bomb squad team (Photo/ ANI)

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Two government offices at Nidadavole town of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday received a bomb threat call but it turned out to be a hoax, police said.

"Higher officials at Eluru said that Tehsildar and Sub-registrar offices in Nidadavole town received a bomb threat call today noon," Nidadavole sub-inspector Jagadeeswara Rao told ANI over the phone.
"We immediately rushed bomb squads to those offices. The offices were thoroughly checked. There are no bombs," Rao said.
"The call was a hoax. Attempts to trace out the caller are on," he added. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features