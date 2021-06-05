Andhra govt to bear Rs 1.5 cr treatment cost for COVID positive doctor

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government will bear the cost of treatment amounting to Rs 1.5 crore of a doctor named N Bhaskar Rao who tested positive for COVID-19.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that the government will bear the cost of treatment amounting to Rs 1.5 crore for Government Doctor N. Bhaskar Rao, who has been battling for his life at Care hospitals, Gachibowli, informed an official release on Saturday.

Dr. N. Bhaskar Rao, 38, working as a medical officer in Public Healthcare Centre (PHC), Karamchedu of Prakasam district has got tested positive for COVID and his wife Dr. Bhagya Laxmi, 38, working as Assistant professor, radio diagnosis in Guntur Medical College also tested positive for COVID. Both of them were admitted to GGH, Guntur on April 30, and both took Remdesivir given by the government.

Bhaskar Rao got shifted to Aayush hospital in Vijayawada on May 3 as his condition started to deteriorate. Later, they got shifted to Yashoda hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad on May 9 and admitted in Yashoda and on May 10. He was on a ventilator and then shifted to care hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

He was advised to be put on ECMO (Extra corporeal membrane oxygenation) and transplant lungs, but could not be able to afford as the cost is Rs 1.5 crore.

After knowing the situation from Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, the Chief Minister has immediately responded and directed the officials to ensure that the doctor gets good treatment and the government will bear the cost of the treatment. (ANI)