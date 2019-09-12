Andhra govt to provide financial aid to auto, taxi drivers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch a scheme of financial assistance for self-owned auto and taxi drivers.

State Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that the eligible drivers will be given an amount of Rs 10,000 per annum for expenditure towards insurance, fitness certificate, repairs and other requirements.



The government had released an order in this regard on September 9.

Venkataramaiah informed that the applications will be made available from September 14 onwards. Applications can be submitted either online or physically. The last date for submission of applications is September 25. Village/Ward volunteers will verify the applications by September 30.

District collectors will issue approval by October 1. One person will get the benefit for one vehicle only.

As per the eligibility criteria for getting the financial assistance, the applicant shall own an auto/taxi/maxi cab and shall have valid driving licence. The vehicle shall be covered with valid records. Aadhaar Card and BPL card are must. At the time of application, the vehicle shall be in possession of the owner. (ANI)

