Andhra govt trying to salvage Xth, intermediate academic years: Minister

Amaravati, April 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday said the state government is striving to salvage the academic years of Xth standard and intermediate students by conducting examinations, duly following the coronavirus protocols, even as the pandemic is raging.

"The state government has been trying to save the academic year for class X and Intermediate students by conducting the examinations duly following the Covid-19 protocols," said Suresh.

Similarly, he said a decision will be taken soon on universities, reviewing the current status of their classes, examinations and academic progress.

Suresh said that the government has already cancelled classes from 1-9, annulling examinations and promoting all the students.

--IANS

sth/bg