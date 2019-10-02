Andhra grants special remission to 10 prisoners

Four convicted prisoners from Rajahmundry Central Prison, two from Visakhapatnam Central Prison and one each from Kadapa Central Prison, Nellore Central Prison, District Jail Vijayawada, and District Jail, Ananthapur were granted remission and released on Tuesday.

An order to this effect was issued by the Home Department, Prisons.

Officials said the prisoners were released after due counselling on the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi.

The remission was ordered in line with the government of India's decision to grant special remission to specific categories of convicted prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct during their term in prisons.

A standing committee was constituted to review the list of eligible convicted prisoners and recommend to the government for consideration. The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Andhra Pradesh, had sent to the Home Department the prison wise list of convicted prisoners eligible for release.