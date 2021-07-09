Andhra Guv, CM condole soldier's death in J&K, offer Rs 50L ex-gratia

Amaravati, July 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday condoled the death of an Army soldier from the state during an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaswanth Reddy died in the encounter at Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district. He hailed from Dariwada Kothapalem village in Guntur district.