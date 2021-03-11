Andhra Guv, CM extend Maha Shivaratri greetings to people

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Maha Shivaratri is the most auspicious and significant festival for millions of devotees of Lord Shiva and the day is observed with fervor and devotion," said Harichandan.

Amaravati, March 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Maha Shivaratri greetings to the people of the state on Thursday.

The Governor said it is highly auspicious to worship Lord Shiva on this day.

"May this occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us," he added.

Reddy wished for the blessings of Lord Shiva on everyone and conveyed Maha Shivaratri greetings.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the Gudivada town in Krishna district to participate in Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

He will start from Tadepalli at 10.45 a.m. and reach Gudivada municipal stadium by 11.50 a.m. where the puja (prayers) and rituals will occur.

Following the observance of Maha Shivaratri, the Chief Minister will return to his residence in Tadepalli by 12.45 p.m.

Meanwhile, people across the southern state are celebrating Maha Shivaratri with gaiety and fervor.

Kurnool district collector Veerapandian directed officials to make all the arrangements for devotees to attend prayers at the famous Srisailam temple.

The collector instructed officials that the devotees should not be stranded in the queues for longer duration, including the smooth distribution of prasadam (consecrated food).

The district authorities have also arranged boats and expert swimmers at Patala Ganga for the safety of devotees.

Veerapandian said he and Superintendent of Police (SP) Fakeerappa will jointly monitor the goings on at the temples through CCTV footage to ensure that no inconvenience occurs to the devotees.

--IANS

sth/dpb