Andhra Guv, CM pay tributes to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

"I offer my humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb B.R. Ambedkar, father of the Indian Constitution on his birth anniversary. Ambedkar was an eminent jurist, economist, politician and social reformer," said Harichandan on Tuesday.

Amaravati, April 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, on this birth anniversary.

He reminded that Ambedkar was a great freedom fighter who waged a continuous struggle for modern India, free of differences on the basis of caste, creed and religion to ensure equal rights for women and weaker sections of the society.

"Ambedkar dedicated his entire life to protect the rights of the poor and downtrodden people. Ambedkar is remembered for his contribution to making of the modern India and for his efforts to curb social discrimination against Dalits," he observed.

Likewise, Reddy highlighted that Ambedkar laid the path for the development of modern India, striving for the equality of everyone.

"He delivered the strongest and greatest Constitution to India," noted Reddy.

Hailing Ambedkar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu said that Ambedkar stood up to caste-based discrimination.

"It is very unfortunate that even now some people oppress Dalits with their caste arrogance," added Naidu.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 and he breathed his last on December 6, 1956.

--IANS

sth/rs