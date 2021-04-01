Andhra Guv, CM wish for Kovind's speedy recovery

Kovind underwent the complicated medical procedure at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday.

Amaravati, April 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan wished for the speedy recovery of President Ram Nath Kovind, who recently underwent a bypass surgery in Delhi.

Conveying his good wishes, along with the people of Andhra, on Wednesday, the Governor prayed to Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara to bestow their blessings on the President for his good health.

Earlier, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his wishes for the President's speedy recovery.

"Glad to hear that by the grace of God, Kovind's surgery went well! Wishing him the best of health and a speedy recovery," said Reddy.

--IANS

sth/in