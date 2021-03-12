Andhra Guv condoles death of Brahma Kumaris' chief

Harichandan recalled that she had joined the Brahma Kumaris' worldwide spiritual movement at the age of 8 in 1936, dedicating her life to the service of people.

Dadi Hriday Mohini breathed her last at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday.

Amaravati, March 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday expressed grief and sadness over the demise of Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini.

"Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini devoted her life in the pursuit of intense spiritual endeavour, soul consciousness, spiritual attainment, meditation and to spread the positive message of the Brahma Kumaris' family globally," he said.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the members of the Brahma Kumaris institution.

Earlier, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had also mourned the demise of Dadi Hriday Mohini.

"Dadi Hriday Mohini, the chief of the Brahma Kumaris, was a living example of virtues and had inspired millions of people across the globe. My thoughts are with her countless followers in this sad hour," Naidu said.

Spread across 110 countries, the Brahma Kumari spiritual movement was founded in India in 1937.

