Andhra Guv congratulates Sahitya Akademi award winner

"Rao deserves the award as he is known as a walking encyclopedia of Telugu literature from medieval period to now," said Harichandan.

Amaravati, Feb 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Velcheru Narayana Rao for bagging the Sahitya Akademi award for his contribution to Telugu literature and research in Telugu and Sanskrit languages.

The Telugu expert is known for his literary works and poetics, including translating them into English.

He has authored several books on Telugu literature and South Indian history. Girls for sale: Kanyasulkam, A play from colonial India, God on the Hill: Temple Songs from Tirupati and others are some of his works.

Rao is the Krishnadevaraya professor of languages and cultures of Asia and senior fellow at the institute for research in the humanities at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

The 89-year-old professor was born in Koppaka in West Godavari district, near Eluru and pursued his MA from Andhra Viswa Kala Parishat.

Andhra Pradesh Governor wished Rao many more successes in life.

