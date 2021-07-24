Andhra Guv, Naidu extend Guru Poornima greetings

Amaravati, July 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday extended Guru Poornima greetings to the people of the state.

"On this Guru Poornima, I convey my greetings. This is a festival of self-realisation, conscious interpretation of intimate relationship of guru and disciple. We must carry the good work taught by them on to the next generations," said Harichandan.