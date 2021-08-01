Andhra Guv not to celebrate birthday this year

The Governor has appealed to all people concerned not to visit the Raj Bhawan to wish him on his birthday.

Vijayawada, Aug 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has decided not to celebrate his birthday on August 3 this year, too, due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.

The 86-year-old had not celebrated his birthday last year, too, due to the pandemic.

He appealed that all eligible people should get vaccinated as early as possible since Covid-19 vaccine can be helpful in minimising the risk and offers protection against the virus.

"As we are passing through the second Covid wave, health experts are already warning about the occurrence of a third wave due to emergence of new variants and in these circumstances, it is mandatory to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing mask, maintaining social distance, using hand sanitisers and prevent the spread of Covid-19," said Harichandan.

Those who have been vaccinated should also follow these guidelines to protect themselves and their family members, he added.

