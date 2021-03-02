Andhra Guv takes Covid vaccine shot

Amaravati, March 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan received coronavirus vaccine shots on Tuesday in the third phase of vaccination.

They received the first doses of the vaccine at the new government hospital in Gunadala, Vijayawada.

Harichandan said he did not feel any inconvenience in getting inoculated and advised all eligible people to come forward and take the vaccine as it helped in curtailing the spread of the virus.