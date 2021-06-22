Andhra Guv's timely intervention helped rescue of 42 child labourers

On receiving information from several social activists from his home state Odisha that 24 boys and 18 girls were employed as child labourers in Bhavanam Spinning Mills at Medikonduru village mandal in Guntur district, the Governor directed the district collector Vivek Yadav to take immediate action and rescue the children, said an official on Tuesday.

Harichandan also instructed Yadav to make arrangements to send back the children to their native state.

"The rescued children were handed over to their parents and the district administration made necessary arrangements to shift the children along with their parents to their native places in Odisha," the official added.

