Andhra HC allows Civil Supplies Minister to talk to media

Amaravati, Feb 18 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday allowed Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao to speak to the media but restricted him from commenting on the ongoing panchayat election process.

Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu issued interim orders allowing the minister to talk to the media, but restricted him from casting aspersions on the State Election Commission as it is a Constitutional body with discretionary powers.