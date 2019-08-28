Andhra HC extends stay on demolition of TDP MLA's daughter's guest house

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday extended the stay on the demolition of a guesthouse owned by Sai Pujitha, the daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Bheemunipatnam city.

The stay was extended by three weeks.

The court after hearing the arguments from both parties granted the stay.



The authorities of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had last week served a notice for the demolition of the guest house.

The organisation in its notice had stated that the building would be demolished in 24 hours if Rao failed to produce legal documents of the building.

The guest house was built on the land taken on lease from one Kancharla Ravindranadh. Recently, registration has been changed in the name of Sai Pujitha. (ANI)

