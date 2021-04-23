Andhra HC halts govt's plans to sell lands in Vizag

Earlier also, the court stayed the government's plans to sell lands under Build AP, following a petition.

The court decision came as it heard a petition challenging the sale decision.

Amaravati, April 23 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday halted the state government's plans to sell government lands in Visakhapatnam.

The court said the same stay orders will also apply now, considering the government issued notifications to sell lands at five places in the port city.

It also ordered tenders with respect to the sale not be finalised.

--IANS

sth/vd