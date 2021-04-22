Andhra HC pulls up govt over multiple issues on Covid

The court expressed its dismay at the government failing to furnish information on what measures it took to control the pandemic, asking why it failed to file a counter affidavit to the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Thota Suresh Babu last September.

Amaravati, April 22 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday was critical of the state government over multiple issues pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, the court demanded the state furnish information on the coronavirus second wave, number of cases, tests, results, availability of beds, medicines and other aspects.

It also asked the government as to what actions it took against private hospitals which violated the orders.

Lawyer Narra Srinivas, representing a petitioner, informed the court that the illegal diversion of Remdesivir injection into black market is causing major hiccups to patients.

Meanwhile, the court said that if the government does not file a counter-affidavit by Tuesday, it will take action against the government.

--IANS

sth/vd