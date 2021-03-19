Andhra HC temporarily stays CID probe against Naidu, Narayana

Amaravati, March 19 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday stayed the CID probe against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and education baron P. Narayana for four weeks.
The decision comes as a major relief for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Naidu, who along with Narayana, is facing allegations of land grabbing from Dalits in Amaravati region to the tune of 500 acres and 3,500 more in Tadikonda constituency.
Prompted by the complaints he purportedly received from Dalit farmers in his constituency, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy filed a complaint on Naidu and Narayana leading to the booking of an FIR against both under various sections, including SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
However, on Thursday, Naidu moved the High Court to quash the FIR against him.
Supreme Court senior advocate Siddarth Luthra argued the case on behalf of Naidu while former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas argued on behalf of Narayana.
--IANS
sth/vd