Andhra HC temporarily stays CID probe against Naidu, Narayana

Amaravati, March 19 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday stayed the CID probe against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and education baron P. Narayana for four weeks.

The decision comes as a major relief for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Naidu, who along with Narayana, is facing allegations of land grabbing from Dalits in Amaravati region to the tune of 500 acres and 3,500 more in Tadikonda constituency.