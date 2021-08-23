Andhra helpdesk for stranded Telugus in Afghanistan yet to receive calls

"We are yet to receive a call from any Telugu person stranded in Afghanistan," Assistant Labour Commissioner Nanaji Rao told IANS.

Amaravati, Aug 23 (IANS) The helpdesk created by the Andhra Pradesh government to reach out to the people from the state who are stranded in war-torn Afghanistan is yet to receive any call, an official said on Monday.

However, an Afghan national who reportedly studied in Visakhapatnam has contacted the helpdesk to volunteer his services in whichever way possible to evacuate people from the southern state stranded in Afghanistan.

Though the Afghan national offered his help, Rao said that it is up to the higher authorities in the labour department to take a call on his offer after due diligence.

Rao also said that just one genuine call is enough to trace more numbers of Telugu people stuck in Afghanistan.

He said the labour department is coordinating with the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) to reach out to the people from the southern state held up in Afghanistan, which is currently under the control of the Taliban.

On Saturday, Rekha Rani, Special Commissioner of Labour, had said that the state government has set up a helpdesk to rescue the people from the state who are in distress in Afghanistan.

As part of the helpdesk, Rani shared four numbers: 0866-2436314, 7780339884, 9492555089 and 8977925653.

"The workers or their relatives can directly call and inform their full particulars, if any, and utilise the above services to bring back the people to their native place safely," she said.

--IANS

sth/arm