Andhra imposes more curbs to control Covid spread

The state's principal health secretary, Anil Kumar Singhal, said on Monday that the government has decided to allow a maximum of 50 persons to attend any function.

Amaravati, April 26 (IANS) With the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has come out with more measures to control the situation.

The state government has also decided to temporarily shut down stadia, swimming pools and gymnasiums.

Singhal said that public transport and cinema halls will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. He also asked the people to maintain a distance of 50 yards from each other in all government offices.

The state government has set up a task force to monitor Remdesivir stocks. Similarly, the government is also monitoring oxygen requirements and its supply in the state, Singhal said.

"The Centre has allocated 341 MT of oxygen to the state. But it is not sufficient. We are observing the usage patterns. In many places, oxygen is getting wasted. In many cases, people are using oxygen even though they do not require it," Singhal said.

--IANS

pvn/arm