Andhra Industries Minister's Twitter account hacked

"Viewers and followers kindly note that my official Twitter account @mekapatigoutham has been compromised by some unscrupulous elements and they are posting unrelated and offensive material," said Reddy.

Amaravati, April 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Saturday said his Twitter account has been compromised and unrelated messages are being posted.

He apologised to the general public and told them to ignore the fake tweets being fired from his hacked account.

"Kindly ignore them and apologies for the inconvenience," said the minister.

Meanwhile, he is preparing to lodge a complaint with the police department on this cyber offence.

Reddy used to deliver several official messages as well using this social media account.

