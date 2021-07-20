Andhra: JSP condemns govt for detaining unemployed youth

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Tuesday condemned the Andhra Pradesh government for the arrest of its student leaders, saying that it is undemocratic to detain those who want to give representation letter for unemployed youth.



In a statement, JSP Political Affairs Committee Chairperson Nadendla Manohar asked why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was feeling bad that the JSP stands with the unemployed youth.

"It is undemocratic to detain and house arrest JSP student leaders and workers who wanted to give representation letters at employment exchanges in all districts today. The police served notices to JSP workers last night and kept them under house arrest," he added.

Some were even detained at the police station, Manohar said, calling this the state leadership's "dictatorial attitude".

Manohar further said that JSP planned for peaceful representations to the employment exchange but the police arrested them.

"This is highly condemnable. Why is Chief Minister Jagan feeling inconvenient that the JSP is giving a call to the state people to ask for the job calendar? The JSP will continue its fight for the unemployed youth," he added. (ANI)

