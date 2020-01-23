Andhra legislative council chairman cannot become 'servant' to political master: Rajendranath

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh cabinet minister Buggana Rajendranath on Wednesday said that the chairman of the state legislative council cannot become a "servant" to the political master.

The reaction comes after it was claimed that before passing the decision of sending the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to the select committee, the chairman of the state legislative council purportedly looked at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was sitting in the gallery of the House and is against the three capital bill.The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday issued a notification to the chairman to send the bills to the select committee."The sad part is that the chairman openly acknowledges that all the political parties that are there in the house are asking him to go by the rule. The chairman looked at Chandrababu Naidu who was sitting in the gallery and said that even if it is against the rules, he will use his discretionary powers. The chairman cannot become a servant of the political master," Rajendranath told ANI."Since yesterday, TDP has been putting immense pressure on the chairman. In the business advisory committee, we discussed what business to have. In the agenda, it was specified regarding the business to be done. The rule says that the government's business has to be given the first priority," he added.YSRCP MLC Iqbal said that the chairman of the state legislative council should have been 'impartial'."TDP brought forward the rule 71 and the chairman came under their pressure. He should have been impartial and today is a black day. They (TDP) should have moved a proposal to be sent to the select committee at the time of the introduction of the bill but they didn't do so. If a chairman is working on the lines of a party then it is a black spot in his career," said Iqbal, YSRCP MLC.However, TDP leader in Andhra Pradesh legislative council, Yanamala Ramajrishnudu said that there is nothing wrong with the council chairman's decision to send decentralisation bill to the select committee."There is no need to go for the division. The chairman has the right to use his discretion. Ruling YSRCP claimed that the chairman is not calling for the division of vote after the discussion on the bill is not correct," he added.Meanwhile, BJP MLC PVN Madhav stated that whatever has happened is "unconstitutional" and that the capital issue should not be dragged further."Today whatever happened is completely unconstitutional and it's a curse on this state. We have told the chairman that if the issue is according to the law and rule then go ahead and we will be supporting you. We have told categorically that do not use discretionary power," said BJP MLC PVN Madhav."Whatever has happened is not right and we believe that this is a black day because of the fight between YSRCP and TDP which has now gone to peaks. The capital issue is to be once and for all closed and it should not continue. So we will be why this unnecessary issue is being dragged. Yesterday Rule 71...this resolution was passed by TDP and we do not support it," he added. (ANI)