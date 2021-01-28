Andhra logs 117 fresh Covid cases

Krishna district reported the highest number of 26 cases, followed by Visakhapatnam 19, Guntur 17, Chittoor 16 and Kurnool and West Godavari 7 each.

Amaravati, Jan 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 117 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 8.87 lakh, even as 128 more recoveries were recorded on Thursday, health officials said.

Among other places, Nellore and East Godavari 6 each, Kadapa 4, Prakasam 3 and Vizianagaram 2.

However, no case was reported in Srikakulam district.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.82 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, no new Covid deaths were reported in the past 24 hours across the state.

With 36,189 more tests, total Covid-19 tests conducted so far have crossed 1.3 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

