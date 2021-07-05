Andhra logs 2,000 more Covid infections, tally 19 lakh

As many as 3,435 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries over 18.5 lakh.

Amaravati, July 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Monday logged 2,100 new Covid cases, pushing the state's overall tally beyond 19 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 33,964.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 583, followed by Chittoor (316), West Godavari (217), Prakasam (176), Nellore (160), Kadapa (151), Guntur (128), Krishna (114), Visakhapatnam (75), Anantapur (60), Kurnool (50), Srikakulam (48) and Vizianagaram (22).

Except for Vizianagaram, all other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though Vizianagaram is also drawing closer towards that mark.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.6 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 26 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 12,870.

With 72,731 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed 2.24 crore.

