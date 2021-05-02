Andhra logs 23k fresh Covid cases, 83 deaths

Amaravati, May 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 23,920 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 11,45,022, health officials said.

As many as 83 more people died due to Covid, taking the state's toll to 8,136.

Chittoor reported the highest day tally of 2,945 cases, followed by East Godavari with 2,831 cases, Srikakulam with 2,724 cases, Kurnool with 2,516, and Guntur with 2,384 cases.