Andhra logs 310 more Covid cases, two deaths

Amaravati, March 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh logged 310 new Covid infections on Monday, while its active case tally reached 2,382.
The new cases took the state's tally over 8.94 lakh, while 114 more persons recovered to raise the total recoveries over 8.84 lakh.
Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 51, followed by Visakhapatnam and East Godavari (43), Guntur (28), Krishna and Anantapur (26 each), Kurnool (21), Kadapa and Srikakulam (20 each), Nellore (13), Prakasam (12) and Vizianagaram (7).
However, West Godavari district did not record even a single infection in the past 24 hours.
East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.05 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.
Meanwhile, two more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's Covid death toll to 7,191.
