Andhra logs 310 more Covid cases, two deaths

Amaravati, March 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh logged 310 new Covid infections on Monday, while its active case tally reached 2,382.

The new cases took the state's tally over 8.94 lakh, while 114 more persons recovered to raise the total recoveries over 8.84 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 51, followed by Visakhapatnam and East Godavari (43), Guntur (28), Krishna and Anantapur (26 each), Kurnool (21), Kadapa and Srikakulam (20 each), Nellore (13), Prakasam (12) and Vizianagaram (7).