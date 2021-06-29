Andhra logs 3,620 fresh Covid cases

As many as 5,757 more persons have recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries over 18.3 lakh, health officials said on Tuesday.

Amaravati, June 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 3,620 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to over 18.8 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 40,074.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 617, followed by West Godavari (565), Chittoor (451), Prakasam (386), Guntur (299), Nellore (210), Anantapur (190), Visakhapatnam (176), Kadapa (137), Srikakulam (118), Vizianagaram (95) and Kurnool (73).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though Vizianagaram is also inching closer towards that mark, just shy of 20,000 cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.6 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor 2.1 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 41 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's Covid death toll to 12,671.

With 91,231 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.18 crore-mark.

