Andhra logs 3K more Covid cases, 14 deaths

As many as 4,576 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries to over 18.7 lakh.

Amaravati, July 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday logged 3,040 new Covid cases, raising the state's overall tally over 19.1 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 30,300.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 659, followed by Chittoor (441), Prakasam (316), Nellore (273), Krishna (242), Guntur (211), Visakhapatnam (130), Srikakulam (106), Anantapur (85), Kurnool (77), and Vizianagaram (45).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh cases.

East Godavari tops the list with more than 2.6 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh.

Meanwhile, 14 more persons succumbed in the past 24 hours, taking the state's Covid death toll to 12,960.

With 1 lakh more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.27 crore mark.

--IANS

sth/vd