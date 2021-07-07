Andhra logs 3k more Covid infections, tally 19.1 lakh

As many as 4,019 more people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries over 18.6 lakh.

Amaravati, July 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday registered 3,166 new Covid cases, pushing the state's overall tally beyond 19.1 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 32,356.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 664, followed by West Godavari (431), Prakasam (375), Chittoor (337), Nellore (259), Guntur (239), Kadapa (221), Krishna (191), Visakhapatnam (144), Srikakulam (103), Anantapur (102), Vizianagaram (55) and Kurnool (45).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases. East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.6 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 21 more people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 12,919.

With 83,885 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed 2.26 crore.

--IANS

