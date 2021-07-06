Andhra logs 3K new Covid cases, tally 19 lakh

As many as 3,748 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries to over 18.6 lakh.

Amaravati, July 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday registered 3,042 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond the 19 lakh-mark, even as its active caseload dropped to 33,230.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 665, followed by West Godavari (360), Chittoor (358), Prakasam (310), Guntur (277), Krishna (252), Nellore (251), Visakhapatnam (171), Srikakulam (116), Anantapur (91), Kadapa (79), Vizianagaram (61) and Kurnool (51).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though Vizianagaram is also drawing closer towards that mark, just short of 20,000 cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.6 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 28 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 12,898.

With 88,378 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.25 crore-mark.

--IANS

sth/arm