Andhra logs 4K more Covid cases, active cases cross 28K mark

Amaravati, April 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 4,157 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to over 9.37 lakh, while active cases reached 28,383.

The state, which was logging over 2,000 cases for some days, has now the tally double to over 4,000 cases.

There were also 18 more deaths, in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 7,339.