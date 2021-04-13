Andhra logs 4K new Covid cases, active cases cross 25K

From logging more than 2,000 fresh a day cases for some days, the daily caseload has now crossed the 4,000-mark, inflating the state's coronavirus tally.

Amaravati, April 13 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 4,228 new Covid-19 cases, raising its overall tally to over 9.32 lakh, while the state's active cases breached the 25,00-mark to reach 25,850.

Meanwhile, 1,483 persons have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries in Andhra Pradesh to over 8.99 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases on Tuesday at 842, followed by Guntur (622), East Godavari (538), Visakhapatnam (414), Kadapa (334), Prakasam (284), Srikakulam (271), Nellore (268), Krishna (261), Vizianagaram (130), Anantapur (128), Kurnool (88) and West Godavari (48).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.26 lakh, the highest among all the districts in Andhra Pradesh, while the state's positivity rate rose to 6.02 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, 10 more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the state's death toll to 7,321.

With 35,582 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.54 crore-mark.

