Andhra logs 4K new Covid cases, tally at 18.6 lakh

As many as 7,324 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries to over 17.9 lakh.

Amaravati, June 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 4,684 new Covid cases, pushing the state's overall tally beyond 18.6 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 51,204.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 1,171, followed by West Godavari (660), Chittoor (493), Krishna (355), Prakasam (307), Nellore (306), Kadapa (296), Guntur (289), Anantapur (236), Srikakulam (174), Visakhapatnam (173), Vizianagaram (151) and Kurnool (73).

East Godavari has logged more than 1,000 cases after a gap of few days.

Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though the former is also inching closer towards that mark, just shy of 600 cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.5 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.1 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 36 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's Covid death toll to 12,452.

With 80,712 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.13 crore-mark.

Meanwhile, the state's nodal officer for Covid, Arja Srikanth, has thanked the American India Fund (AIF) for donating infrastructure for a 100-bed hospital each at Rampachodavaram and Paderu tribal belts of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts.

Each of these locations received 92 beds, out of which eight are ICU beds, 42 seller stands, 20 storage cupboards, 1 workstation with 4 tables and 30 chairs, air conditioners, LED lights and electrical fittings, 15 restrooms, 10 oxygen concentrators and 10 non-invasive ventilators.

"AIF is providing a timely and apt medical infrastructure to help the tribal people who are located in the geographically difficult terrains of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts," Srikanth said.

