Andhra logs 5,646 new Covid cases, 50 deaths

Amaravati, June 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has logged 5,646 new Covid cases and 50 deaths during the 24 hour period ending 9 a.m. on Sunday.

A total of 1,00,001 samples were tested during the period.

With this, the cumulative number of cases jumped to 18,50,563, while the fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 12,319. According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, Chittoor district accounted for 11 deaths during the 24 hour period.