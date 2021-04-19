Andhra logs 5,963 Covid cases, active tally at 48k

From registering more than 2,000 cases a day for some days, new infections are now ranging around 6,000, raising the state's coronavirus tally.

Amaravati, April 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 5,963 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally beyond 9.68 lakh, while the state's active cases breached the 48,000-mark to reach 48,053.

On a positive note, 2,569 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to over 9.12 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 1,182, followed by Guntur (938), Srikakulam (893), East Godavari (626) and Visakhapatnam (565), Nellore (491), Kurnool (434), Kadapa (189), Krishna (171), Anantapur (156) and Vizianagaram and West Godavari (19 each).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.29 lakh, the highest among all the districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, 27 more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the state's death toll to 7,437.

With 37,765 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.57 crore-mark.

