Andhra logs 5k fresh Covid cases; active cases breach 31k mark

Amaravati, April 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 5,086 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 9.39 lakh, while the state's active cases mounted to 31,710.
Meanwhile, 1,745 more persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to over 9 lakh.
Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 835, followed by Kurnool (626), Guntur (611), Srikakulam (568), East Godavari (450) and Visakhapatnam (432).
East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.27 lakh, the highest among all the districts of Andhra Pradesh.
14 more persons have succumbed to Covid in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 7,353.
--IANS
sth/sdr/