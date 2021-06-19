Andhra logs 5k new Covid cases, tally at 18.3 lakh

As many as 8,014 more persons have recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries to over 17.6 lakh.

Amaravati, June 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 5,647 new Covid cases, pushing the state's overall tally to over 18.4 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 65,244.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 1,068, followed by Chittoor (854), West Godavari (758), Prakasam (451), Krishna (435), Kadapa (388), Guntur (360), Anantapur (326), Srikakulam (245), Nellore (235), Visakhapatnam (215), Kurnool (173) and Vizianagaram (166).

Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though the former is also inching closer towards that mark, just shy of 2,000 cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.5 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor 2.1 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 45 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's Covid death toll to 12,269.

With 1.03 lakh more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.1 crore-mark.

--IANS

