Andhra logs 6K new Covid cases, tally 18.2 lakh

In a positive development, 10,228 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's total number of recoveries to over 17.4 lakh.

Amaravati, June 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 6,617 new Covid cases, higher than the past two days, raising the state's overall Covid tally to over 18.2 lakh, while its active caseload dropped to 71,466.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 1,397, followed by West Godavari (829), Chittoor (780), Prakasam (526), Anantapur (427), Krishna (407), Srikakulam (405), Kadapa (379), Nellore (364), Guntur (361), Visakhapatnam (303), Vizianagaram (222) and Kurnool (217).

After a gap of a few days, only one district -- East Godavari -- reported cases in excess of 1,000 on Wednesday.

Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though the former is inching closer towards that mark.

With 1.01 lakh more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.07 crore-mark.

