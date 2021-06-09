Andhra logs 8.7K Covid cases, active caseload drops to 1.03 lakh

On a positive note, 12,292 more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to over 16.6 lakh.

Amaravati, June 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 8,766 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally beyond 17.7 lakh, while the state's active caseload dropped to 1.03 lakh from 1.07 lakh reported a day before.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 1,980, followed by Chittoor (974), Anantapur (960), West Godavari (837), Prakasam (711), Visakhapatnam (592), Kadapa (582), Guntur (520), Nellore (391), Krishna (339), Kurnool (338) and Srikakulam (277).

Both East Godavari and Chittoor districts' tallies have crossed the 2 lakh-mark, with the former leading the chart with 2.42 lakh overall cases.

Meanwhile, 67 more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the state's death toll to 11,696.

With 93,511 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 2 crore-mark.

