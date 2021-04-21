Andhra logs 9,716 new cases, active tally breaches 60K-mark

From registering more than 2,000 cases a day for some days, new infections have now entered the 9,000 range, raising the state's coronavirus tally.

Amaravati, April 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 9,716 new Covid-19 cases, raising the state's overall tally beyond 9.86 lakh, while the state's active caseload breached the 60,000-mark to reach 60,208.

However, on a positive note, 3,359 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to over 9.18 lakh.

Srikakulam district reported the highest number of cases at 1,444, followed by Guntur (1,236), Chittoor (1,180), Kurnool (958), Nellore (934), Anantapur (849), Anantapur (849), East Godavari (830), Visakhapatnam (810), Vizianagaram (565), Prakasam (294), Kadapa (216) and West Godavari (106).

In a worrying development, some districts have started reporting over 1,000 cases per day after a long gap.

East Godavari's tally has crossed the 1.31 lakh-mark, the highest among all the districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, 38 more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the state's death toll to 7,510.

With 39,619 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.57 crore-mark.

--IANS

sth/arm