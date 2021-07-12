Andhra logs less than 2,000 Covid cases, tally 19.2 lakh

As many as 3,041 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, pushing the state's total number of recoveries over 18.8 lakh.

Amaravati, July 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Monday logged 1,578 new Covid cases, raising the state's overall tally over 19.2 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 27,195.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 305, followed by Chittoor (257), Nellore (179), Prakasam (173), West Godavari (152), Kadapa (117), Guntur (97), Krishna (92), Visakhapatnam (68), Anantapur (37), Kurnool and Vizianagaram (35 each) and Srikakulam (31).

Except for Vizianagaram, all other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh cases, though Vizianagaram is also drawing closer towards that mark, just short of 19,000 cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 22 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,024.

With 65,657 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed 2.3 crore.

