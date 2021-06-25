Andhra logs over 4K fresh Covid cases

As many as 6,313 more persons have recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to over 18.1 lakh, health officials said.

Amaravati, June 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 4,458 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to over 18.7 lakh, even as the state's active caseload dropped to 47,790.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 909, followed by Chittoor (708), West Godavari (591), Kadapa (370), Prakasam (335), Krishna (331), Guntur (239), Anantapur (224), Nellore (212), Visakhapatnam (198), Srikakulam (151), Kurnool (125), Vizianagaram (64).

Krishna district's tally has breached one lakh Covid cases mark, while Vizianagaram continues to have cases below one lakh.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.5 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor 2.1 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 38 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's Covid death toll to 12,528.

With 91,849 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.15 crore-mark.

