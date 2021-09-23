Andhra man records wife's suicide, arrested

In the disturbing video, which has gone viral on social media, the man is heard asking his wife to 'go ahead' when she was hanging herself to a ceiling fan with a piece of cloth.

The shocking incident occurred in Atmakur town of Nellore district on Wednesday.

Amaravati, Sep 23 (IANS) In a horrific incident, a man filmed his wife's suicide and even encouraged her to end life.

Instead of stopping his wife from taking the extreme step, the man not only video recorded the suicide but also kept prompting her to end her life. He later sent the video to his in-laws.

Police arrested M. Penchalaiah, security guard at a private bank's ATM, for the death of Kondamma (31).

The woman was working as a resource person in the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) at Atmakur.

The couple had married a few years ago and have two children.

According to police, Penchalaiah had been suspecting his wife's character and was harassing her.

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman threatened to commit suicide. Her husband asked her to go ahead and did not stop her as she hanged herself to the ceiling fan.

Sub-inspector Sivasankar said they registered a case against Penchalaiah for abetment to suicide. He was arrested and produced before a magistrate.

