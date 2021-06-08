Andhra manages 1.5% growth rate in Covid times: Minister

Speaking to the media at Mangalagiri, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has set for Andhra Pradesh a target for the top slot in the industrial growth by 2030, contributing 10 per cent of the national exports.

Amaravati, June 8 (IANS) Despite the prevailing tough situation induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, Andhra Pradesh has registered a growth rate of 1.58 per cent, Industries Minister M. Gowtham Reddy said on Tuesday.

He said that while ports, fishing harbours, YSR Steel Corporation Limited, AP Airports Development Corporation, Corridor Development and Concept cities are the mainstay in infrastructure sector, industries and commerce, policies, business reform action plan, handlooms and allied field development work would be taken up.

The focus is on the construction of Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam ports along with the construction of four fishing harbors which began in July and establishment of four more harbours are in process.

Stating that infrastructure development is the top priority, he said that Kurnool airport is already in operation and steps are being taken to complete the construction of Bhogapuram airport as soon as possible.

The minister said that despite the overall slump, world over, Andhra Pradesh has carried out welfare and development works in a balanced manner.

