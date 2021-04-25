Andhra Minister expresses dissatisfaction over maintenance of COVID-19 centre in Nellore

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister P Anil Kumar on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction with the maintenance of a COVID-19 care centre at a government hospital in Nellore.



During a surprise visit to the centre, Kumar expressed frustration on the officials over the lack of basic facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients.

He further ordered the officials to take immediate measures so that no patient faces any inconveniences.

Andhra Pradesh reported 11,766 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest ever single-day case total since the onset of the pandemic in the state in March last year.

The new infections took the cumulative caseload past the one million mark to 10,09,228. (ANI)

